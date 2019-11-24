To The Point: House Dem. Leader Christine Greig

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State Rep. Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, is the leader of the Democrats in the Michigan House.

That means she has been part of the legislative leadership team that meets regularly to try and come up with solutions, specifically when it comes to the budget.

After another reported near agreement that ultimately fell apart when one of the principals didn’t agree, she talked about the difficulty of getting everyone on the same page.

“We really should have wrapped up this budget before we left for the three-week hunting break and we didn’t and that is very frustrating. I am hopeful that when we come back, we are at that table again talking but every time we do have this little bump, it does concern you that your able to get back in that room and continue to talk, but we’ve got to fix this,” Greig said.

