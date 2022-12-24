GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we talk with Congresswoman-elect Hillary Scholten about her new job in Washington and what she expects.

“I’m coming away with just incredible optimism about this new class that is coming in to serve as freshmen in the 118th Congress,” she said.

Scholten said that she has met both Democratic colleagues and Republicans since being elected.

“I loved that the orientation committee puts Republicans and Democrats together in the same sessions. We stay at the same hotels, we have breakfast together, we see each other at events in the evening and it really creates a strong spirit of bipartisanship,” she said. “These are men and women who raised their hand to run after January 6th in many ways to come together and help lead the country forward. I feel really encouraged by what I see.”

A conversation with West Michigan’s newest U.S. Representative on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 24.