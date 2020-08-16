To The Point: Harris picked, Eric Trump, Ananich

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a lot that happened in politics last week.

The biggest news was former Vice President Joe Biden picked U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris to become his running mate.

Plus, state Sen. Jim Ananich, the Democratic leader, talks about a rare Saturday session that he hopes will take some of the uncertainty and restrictions off schools as students head back to class, virtually or in person, later this month.

“What we’re going to tell you is if your kid is in school — whether it’s virtual, hybrid or in the classroom — we’re going to be flexible on the amount of test that we make them take. We’re going to give some better clarity on the way we count pupils. We’re going to use largely off of last year’s numbers. Some on this year’s numbers much more than normally we do we’re kind of flipping the percentage around because we don’t want to punish people that decide to stay home, we don’t want to punish schools because they need to have the resources,” he said.

Hear more above, along with comments from President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, above on this Aug. 16, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”