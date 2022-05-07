GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another Republican has put his hat in the ring to be the next Governor of Michigan. The car dealer turned politician shares why he’s running.

Also, the current governor discusses the future of Roe V. Wade.

“As we saw how this case was looking as though it was going to be decided, we took the leadership of moving forward and filing a lawsuit to protect this constitutional right and take it straight to our Supreme Court. These are unique tools that I have as Governor of Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

She says she’s going to fight to protect abortion rights.

“…This is something that is so fundamental to being an American, to be a real citizen with full agency over our body and I’m fighting for every woman of childbearing years,” Whitmer said.

Plus, the first part of the conversation with Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, who is stepping away from an office he’s held for decades but is far from done trying to get things done in Washington.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of May 7.