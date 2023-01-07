GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” a look back at the governor’s inauguration and a look ahead at the next four years and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talks about what it will take to hold the newly found Democratic majority together in the legislature.

“More than ever this is about communication and collaboration. Between the executive branch, our office of administration and the Democratic leadership, between the Democratic leadership and the Republican leadership in the chamber, we have to talk more, we have to work together, we have to recognize that the truth is everybody is here Lansing for a reason,” he said.

Gilchrist explained that they were sent to Lansing to acomplish things and that “that our colleagues in the minority have to make a decision if they want to be collaborative or if they want to take another approach.”

