To The Point: Gov. Whitmer, State Sen. Schmidt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan has a budget just in time for the new fiscal year.

Even though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed, vetoed and changed major parts of it, she wants more action on the spending plan.

“I understand they’re not used to having someone from a different party in the Governor’s office, but they need to negotiate,” Whitmer said. “When they chose not to, I took it upon myself to try to clean up the mess that they sent.”

Republicans, who control the Legislature, are not buying into the process, at least not now.

“I get it. You didn’t get your 45-cent tax increase, you’re frustrated. But to do some of the things she did, those were her decisions, her cuts,” said State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City.

Above on this Oct. 6, 2019, episode of “To The Point,” Schmidt and Whitmer talk about the ongoing budget battle.