To The Point: Gov. Whitmer, Rep. Albert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attended the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

She also weighed in on her COVID-19 relief plan that is already getting push back from the Republican-led legislature.

“I know that the Republicans would never want to stand in the way of us getting resources into our public schools or into small businesses or in the hands of people who are unemployed through no fault of their own. That’s what these federal dollars are for. I welcome partnership and hope that they will rise to the to this moment to find some common ground,” she told News 8.

“We are going to make sure that as money goes out, there is oversight and transparency and that there will be checks and balances as we move forward. We’re not simply just have the blank check that we give, and then we’ll come back a year later, and hopefully, we’re in a good spot. We’re just going to take a much more measured approach,” said State House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert.

Whitmer and Albert talk more above on this Jan. 24, 2021 episode of “To The Point.”