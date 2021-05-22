To The Point: Gov. Whitmer, President Biden and Rep. Vanwoerkom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pivoted on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions one week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated people don’t have to wear mask.

“The CDC change was based on their most recent understanding of the science,” Whitmer said when asked what changed and why Michigan’s plan was modified.

“And so when they promulgated that it wasn’t just confusing for Michiganders, I’ve talked to enough of my colleagues across the country on both sides of the aisle and everyone had to move quickly to give some clarity and to make the state rules sing on the same page with the CDC guidelines,” she said. “That’s precisely what we’re doing.”

Plus, President Joe Biden comes to Michigan, the Governor and Legislature agree to cooperate on a budget and Rep. Greg Vanwoerkom, R-Norton Shores, talks about how your child’s language requirement to graduate could change significantly.

