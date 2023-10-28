GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks about what bills she would like to see passed in the waning days of the legislature’s session, including a bill that would send some local control to the state creating a lot of friction with local bodies of government.

“We also know that right now as we want to build out whether it’s economic development, or sighting for solar or wind that we’ve got to have a process where we can move quickly. And this, I think, (is) one of those areas where the Public Service Commission, with their expertise in this field, has a heightened role that we are going to be in a position to ensure we’ve got local voices that are a part of the decision making but ultimately that we can move fast when there is an opportunity in front of us,” she said.

Plus, Democrat Hill Harper talks about running for the U.S. Senate, and we’ll look back on how this all started 20 years ago on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Oct. 28.