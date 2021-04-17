To The Point: Gov. Whitmer and Rep. Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging citizens to double down on COVID-19 precautions as cases soar in Michigan.

“We know what to do now, that’s the biggest difference. We know wearing a mask, avoiding indoor gatherings, washing our hands and getting that vaccine are the things that each of us can do to help our state get through this, and we’re strongly encouraging everyone to do their part,” Whitmer said. “We can’t continue on with the way that things are where we have just seen this community spread, it’s a problem for every one of us, and that’s why every one of us has to be a part of the solution.”

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, talks about authorizing the use of military force and why he wants Congress to reassert their role in such decisions.

“Congress retains the war authorizing capabilities in Article 1 of our Constitution. And all too often, the commander in chief in Article 2, the president, has really run roughshod over that constitutional responsibility, and Congress has not done much to assert its prerogative in this area.” Meijer said.

Above, Whitmer and Meijer are guests on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 17.