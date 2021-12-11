To The Point: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Gary Peters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes to find a way to turn the Oxford High School tragedy into a path towards safer schools in the future.

“In this tragedy it is hard to see anything … constructive come from this. I mean it’s horrifying, it’s gut wrenching. But maybe we can take some action together to make this less likely to happen, and we have to. We have a duty to the four souls we lost to pursue that and to all kids in all schools all across the state,” Whitmer said.

Plus, the governor talks about her frustration with the continuing surge of COVID-19 and looks back on 2021 and ahead to 2022, while Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, talks about what he learned during a hearing on supply chain issues on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 11.