To The Point: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on COVID, state Sen. Mark Huizenga

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at some of the highest levels in Michigan since the pandemic began.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“These vaccines work. They are free. They are easy to access and now anyone five years old and up is eligible. People, anyone who is six months out from their second shot is eligible for a booster,” Whitmer said. “The vaccines are really such a crucial tool that, of course, we did not even have a year ago.

“We know masks work, that’s why we’ve been strongly encouraging parents and school districts to have mask requirements in schools. We’ve seen a real overlay where people are getting COVID to where there is higher unvaccinated rates, it is absolutely, that’s what driving the issue that we have. So statewide mandates don’t make a lot of sense in this moment because it is a specific population of unvaccinated folks that we need to encourage to get vaccinated.”

