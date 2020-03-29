To The Point: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During a virtual town hall on Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Right now, the most important tool that we have is the ability to keep it from spreading, and the only way we can do that is by not spending time in close contact,” she said. “Now, this stay at home order was aggressive, maybe one of the most aggressive in the nation. But I have been seeing what the modeling shows. As we see this exponential rise, we know soon our health care system will be overcome, and that’s why this was so important.”

Hear more above on this March 29, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”