To The Point: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Rep. Peter Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted the restrictions surrounding COVID-19 and says it was a great day for Michigan.

But how did we really do as a state, and will she and her administration take a look at how they could have done things differently?

“There are lessons to be learned and we of course are going to do that analysis, because we’ve gotten through this crisis. It’s now time to take a breather and then do the work of making sure we learn as much as we can so we can improve and get stronger moving forward,” Whitmer said.

Plus Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, says getting interpreters out of Afghanistan should be a U.S. priority.

“We also really need to be focusing on a relocation and evacuation scenario similar to what we saw after the Vietnam War with ‘Operation New Life,’ under the Ford administration,” Meijer said. “So that’s why I called on President Biden to get these folks to Guam to focus on getting out of harm’s way those who put their lives on the line to serve this country.”

Rep. Peter Meijer and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are guests on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of June 26.