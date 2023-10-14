GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” a set of bills regarding reproductive health and abortion has the Statehouse evenly divided. Democrats say the bills simply clear the way to enact Prop 3 approved last year.

“This package of bills responds to that because currently you can say somebody has a right, but a right isn’t a right unless you have access. Over the years there have been a number of statutes put in place that create barriers to this type of healthcare,” Rep. Carol Glanville, D-Walker, said.

But Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, sees it much differently.

“I think it’s a misnomer calling them the ‘Reproductive Health Act.’ This is definitely going to set women’s health backwards. There are multiple bills as you said but these are things that are important,” he says.

And a brewing battle in Lansing could see a Democratic defection that could stop at least one of the bills, we’ll talk about all of that on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Oct. 14.