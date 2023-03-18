GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point” the Democrats in the Michigan legislature repeal Right to Work. You will hear the vastly differing views of Democrats and Republicans on the issue.

Plus, a new book from a familiar source sheds new light on the life and career of President Gerald R. Ford including his involvement in the Cuban missile crisis.

“Ford then went to the Pentagon, and if you remember, Robert McNamara was from Michigan. McNamara and Ford had a close relationship although different political outlooks. At any rate, Ford went to the Pentagon and made sure that the message was delivered to the Kennedy White House that we need to step up the number of aerial reconnaissance flights over Cuba,” Richard Norton Smith, presidential scholar, said.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 18.