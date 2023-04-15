GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week on “To The Point,” we’ll look back on the first 100 days of Democrats being in total control of state government.

“We’ve gotten a lot done. This I think has been the most productive hundred days probably in decades but certainly in my whole time of being in elective office. I’m grateful, we’ve got a lot of work yet to do,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

However, Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbit has a much different view.

“The most partisan legislature that we’ve seen in a long time … I look forward to discussing the issues that are more important to Michigan than some party. I think the challenge is they were ramming through a partisan left-wing agenda,” he said.

All that and more on this ”To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 15.