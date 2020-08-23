To The Point: DNC wrap, Problem Solvers Caucus, Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Democratic National Convention broke new ground by virtually bringing together delegates from around the country.

The four-night affair concluded with the acceptance speech of the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

“In times as challenging as these, I believe there is only one way forward, a united America, a united America. United in our pursuit of a more perfect union. United in our dream of a better future for us and for our children. United in our determination to make the coming years bright. Are you ready? I believe we are. This is a great nation, we’re a good and decent people. For lord sakes, this is the United States of America,” Biden said.

