GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Republicans running for governor may face an additional challenge as their signatures required to qualify for the ballot are challenged. Meanwhile, campaigning goes on.

One candidate, Perry Johnson, shares how he would approach government spending.

“Think about government, it’s very interesting. Government has their power based on the amount of money they have in their budget so they like to have a bigger budget every year, right?” he said.

Johnson says that if you run a business, you have to have more money coming in than going out. He says the best way to solve that problem “is to make sure that you have a private enterprise running the operation trying to become efficient.”

“Now I have a couple of boys, 13 years old. They get an allowance. One of them spends way too much money. No matter what I do, I can’t stop him from spending too much. You know how I solved the problem? I cut his allowance. That’s what I would do in government.” he said.

We start taking a deep dive into a complex campaign season and what it could mean for you on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of April 30.