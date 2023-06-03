GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Regional Chamber Policy Conference on Mackinac Island this week included a lot of talk about the future, new jobs, more manufacturing, better housing, attracting more people to the state and more.

Along with business leaders and executives, many lawmakers were on the island and we talked with them about another issue that could impact business and as a practical matter every citizen in the state, the budget.

On track to be the largest budget ever at about $80 billion, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winner Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, Senate Minority Leader, Aric Nesbitt and House Minority Leader Matt Hall share their take on the budget process.

You‘ll hear our conversation with all five and hear their very different take on where the budget negations are on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of June 3.