To The Point: Despite tension in Lansing, hope for speedy budget

GRAND RAPIDs, Mich. (WOOD) — With the Michigan Legislature taking a two-week break, some hope that tensions between Republicans and Democrats may subside.

But many of the same problems that have created the divide will still be waiting for lawmakers when they return. High on the to-do list will be getting a budget done. The question is how long it will take.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, is hopeful it will be done sooner rather than later.

“I think we’re going to get it done relatively early,” he said. “There’s been a lot of, you know, kind of distractions to a lot of things going on in Lansing to where there’s a lot of politics being played, but the budget seems to moving along in a way, in a fashion that I think will allow us to be done early as we have been the last few years.”

Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, also thinks the Legislature can come up with a plan.

“We’re hoping we can have it done end of June or before like we did during the Snyder years,” he said. “There’s no reason we can’t if we put our minds together and work together across the aisle. And we need to get that done. It’s just going to be a lot better for our locals and our schools if we do that. You drag it into September, October, it’s a drag on them, as well.”

Hear more from Ananich and Bumstead above on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 27, 2021.