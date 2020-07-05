To The Point: Dems running for 6th Congressional District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Democrats are vying to challenge longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, in the November general election.

State Rep. Jon Hoadley and educator Jen Richardson are on the Democratic primary ticket for the 6th Congressional District. The primary is Aug. 4.

Hoadley says it’s time to prioritize spending.

“In D.C. we tolerate giving away our taxpayer dollars to folks who don’t need it at the expense of the things that our cities and our communities and our children desperately need,” he said. “And for me, I think we’ve go back and start looking at a responsible tax code that doesn’t let people with the best lobbyist rig the system so they’re paying less than people who actually have to work for a living.”

Richardson says Congress needs more people who reflect the needs of the country.

“If we put more people from the working and middle class in Congress, that is how we begin to build that trust,” Richardson said. “A lot of this legislation has been written and it’s just sitting there and … you start passing some of this legislation that’s aimed at helping middle-class people, that is when you rebuild trust in our community.”

Hear more from both candidates above on this July 5, 2020, episode of “To The Point.”