To The Point: Democrats, Independents prepare for election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Democratic Party is preparing for an important election with several key positions up for grabs.

Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon said he is hoping his party can replicate the success Republicans had in 2010.

“Well, it’s a huge election cycle, not only just because every election cycle is a big election cycle but this is the first time we’re going to have every constitutional office open in the state of Michigan this year from governor to attorney general to secretary of state, there’s no incumbent running for re-election,” Dillon said. “All the state House and state Senate seats are up.

“All the congressional seats, Debbie Stabenow running for re-election on the Democratic side and it’s an election going into, setting up a redistricting election in 2020. So, there is a real premium on making sure you can maximize the kind of wins that you need in a year like this just as Republicans did in 2010 on the eve of redistricting we’ve seen as Democrats how consequential that can be.”

Democratic candidates aren’t the only people keying in on the upcoming election, as Independent party members are hoping to steal some seats as well. Todd Schleiger is an Independent candidate for governor, and is hoping he can beat out the other two primary parties.

Hear from Dillon and Schleiger on this May 27, 2018 edition of “To The Point.”