To The Point: Democratic debates recap

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan became the center of the political universe with two big debates with 20 Democrats who want the party’s nomination for president.

Candidates talked about hot button issues like health care, immigration, climate change and plenty about President Donald Trump.

From household names to those you have heard little about, the debate was punctuated by big differences in the approach of more centrist candidates versus those more progressive.

It was also clear that some of those candidates, who had not yet gained traction in polling or fundraising, went after the front runners in the hopes of saving their struggling campaigns.

Above on this Aug. 4, 2019, episode of “To The Point,” you will hear, albeit briefly, from all 20 candidates who participated in the debate and why some of them will not be participating in the next one.