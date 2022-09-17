GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” the first of two discussions with the major party candidates for the Third Congressional District.

Democrat Hillary Scholten talks about how federal spending needs to be targeted to do the most good when it comes back to local governments.

“Here’s where I think it is so important that we are working with our state and local partners to make sure that we are getting the federal dollars right back here to West Michigan where they need to go. Just this week I was so honored to toll out an endorsement from Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss. You know I’m the only one in this race that has endorsements from local elected officials. I’m the only one in this race that has a long track record of working with individuals at all levels of government here in West Michigan to know about the issues that really matter,” she said.

