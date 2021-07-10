To The Point: Democrat candidates for 28th Senate District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Democrats will face off in a primary to become their party’s nominee for the special election in the 28th Senate district in the northern half of Kent County.

The primary election for the Senate seat will be held on Aug. 3 and the general election will be Nov. 2.

Former Kent County Commissioner Keith Courtade spoke about why he is running.

“I’ve always had a passion for politics and I’ve been involved long before I was even county commissioner,” Courtade said. “Trying to be a voice for the working families. So then I decided to run for Senator.”

Gidget Groendyk spoke about the motivation to seek office.

“I started running in 2016 and when I first started to run it was because I looked at an area that was not covered for protection. That was the LGBT community,” Groendyk said. “What was happening was, the LGBT community they had no protections. So say if you had a house in an area, they could tell you couldn’t live there, if you had a job, they could fire you.”

On this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of July 10, you’ll hear from the two Democrats competing for their party’s nomination for the 28th Senate district.