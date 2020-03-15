To The Point: Dem candidates, state rep on coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Before coronavirus swallowed the state news cycle, Michigan had its presidential primary.

Above in this March 15, 2020, episode of “To The Point,” hear from Democratic candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont about their campaigns for the White House. Biden won Michigan’s primary on Tuesday.

That same night, collective focus changed dramatically to coronavirus and the state took massive steps to combat the outbreak.

“This has been something that has been emerging at a very rapid pace,” said state Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, told To The Point. “In the supplemental, there is $10 million that is set aside with an additional $15 million that’s out there. The first $10 million gives latitude to state departments to act proactively to get out there in front of the situation. I think really our goal here is to make sure the departments have the resources to handle the situation as it continues to occur and emerge.”