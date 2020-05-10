To The Point: COVID-19 updates, lawsuits, Chao

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that we have made enough progress in the battle against COVID-19 that manufacturing operations can begin to open.

“This is truly good news for our state. It’s a major step forward on our My Safe Start plan to reengage our economy safely and responsibly,” Whitmer said.

This week, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield sued Whitmer. News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin asked how that will impact their relationship as they negotiate a very tight budget.

“Well, I’ll stipulate Rick that a lawsuit does have a muting effect on a relationship. But I will also put as evidence that we’ve navigated a lot of complex issues over the last year and a half. There’s no reason we can’t do it going forward,” Shirkey said in response.

Also, U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden Township, sued Whitmer as well.

Hear more above on this May 10, 2020, episode of “To The Point.” Also, hear Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, talk about promising news to fight COVID-19 coming out of his district and U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses providing relief amid a pandemic.