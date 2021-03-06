To The Point: COVID-19 relief plans in DC and Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Biden administration’s massive COVID-19 relief package will likely win final approval in the U.S. House in the coming weeks. It is also likely that it will pass with no Republican votes.

Above on this weekend’s episode of “To The Point,” U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, talks about the plan and why it is not a bipartisan effort.

“What we know about this package is that it’s broadly supported (among citizens) by Democrats, independents and Republicans. It’s a very popular piece of legislation, people support it in very high numbers, the way it polls,” Kildee said. “But that public sentiment is not translating to Washington where it does seem like there’s an obsession around sort of a red team-blue team focus. Now, we break through that once in a while. I had hoped that we would break through that with this legislation. Apparently it’s not coming together that way.”

Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature has already passed its own COVID-19 relief plan and it’s on its way to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The question now is whether she’ll sign it. Above, hear from state lawmakers.