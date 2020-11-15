To The Point: Coronavirus cases surge in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lawmakers from Washington are weighing in as Michigan’s coronavirus cases surge, with more hospitalizations and deaths.

“I want to encourage folks that there is light at the end of this tunnel but we have to do our part right now,” U.S. Sen. Gary Peters said. “We all have to come together and understand. I’m tired of wearing a mask, I’m tired of the inconveniences like everybody else, but we just have to hunker through this. If we do this over the next couple of months hopefully we’ll be in a better spot.”

In Lansing, despite a request from the governor, the Republican-led Legislature has not passed a mask mandate — though there is one already in effect under a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order.

“We need to see strong leadership from them in regard to constant messaging around wearing masks, around acknowledging that this is becoming a crisis situation,” state Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, said.

A response plan designed by Republicans was introduced last month and referred to committee but has not moved forward, and the state Legislature is now on break until after Thanksgiving.

“I think especially in the face of COVID, you know, there’s uncertainty,” state Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, said. “We all have uncertainty about what it’s going to look like. The trajectory doesn’t look great in terms of the numbers but we’ll continue to work with, especially on the appropriations side, to make sure we have the resources required to protect and to help our people.”

See more from lawmakers above on this Nov. 14, 2020, episode of “To The Point.”