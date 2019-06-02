To The Point: Cooperation on insurance reform Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The long road to automotive insurance reform reached its end on Mackinac Island Thursday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed changes into law.

"It will help Michiganders from Detroit all the way to the Upper Peninsula because people across our state are sick and tired of paying these outrageous rates," Whitmer, a Democrat, said upon signing the law at the annual Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference. "And it's because we were able to get to the table and negotiate. It wasn't always easy. There were moments when we thought it was going to fall apart."

Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield of Levering also touted bipartisan cooperation in reaching a deal.

"I do want to thank, sincerely, Gov. Whitmer from her partnership on this issue and for her leadership. Without it, we would not be standing here today signing this bill. Without her partnership and cooperation, we would not be here in the bipartisan fashion we are," he said.

"(Cooperation) will be our new normal," Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-, Flint, declared. "This will be our new mode of operation in Lansing. We're going to get the roads done, we're going to get the budget done and it's what the people of Michigan expect and it's definitely what they deserve."

Hear more from Whitmer, Chatfield and Ananich on this June 2, 2019, episode of "To The Point."