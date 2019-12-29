To The Point: Candidates Scholten, Colvin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an interesting three-way race next November, candidates are already running hard for their party’s nomination for the 3rd Congressional District and the chance to square off against incumbent Justin Amash, who will be running as an Independent.

Hillary Scholten, a Democrat running in the race, says there is a new breed of candidates looking for new solutions.

“Right now, I think I see a lot of individuals raising their hands to run because they want to be change-makers and with that come to an opportunity for collaboration and reaching new agreement like we never have before,” Scholten said.

Nick Colvin, a Democrat seeking his party’s nomination, believes work can get done in Washington D.C., if you have the right approach.

“We see in Washington a lot of dysfunction. I’ve also been part of processes and worked for people that I think represent the best of what’s possible when we get our politics and policy right, and that’s why I’m running,” he said.

