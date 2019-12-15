To The Point: Candidates Meijer, Rafi, Willis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Third District Congressman Justin Amash announced that he would run as an independent, not a Republican, the floodgates opened for both GOP and Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination.

In the next few weeks, “To The Point” will introduce you to many of the candidates.

Peter Meijer is one of the Republicans running in the race.

“I firmly believe that we need folks in congress who understand the life or death implications of government decisions,” he said.

Emily Rafi started as a Democratic candidate but is now running as a Republican. She says those advocating socialism are on the wrong track.

“Capitalism requires maintenance. It’s not a system that just works flawlessly without needing maintenance at certain points. When those points arise, you’re going to go in and make the proper tweaks,” she says.

Andrew Willis, a Republican, says his run is based on the future.

“I have children and grandchildren and I just have a great concern for the future that they might enjoy the kind of privileges and blessings that I have,” he said.

