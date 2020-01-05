To The Point: Candidates Langlois, Afendoulis, Farrington

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Since the incumbent Justin Amash is no longer running as a Republican, that leaves the nomination for both the GOP and Democrats up for grabs for the 3rd Congressional District.

At least 10 people say they will run, though it’s likely not all will make the primary ballot.

Joel Langlois, a Republican, says he is running because “I see the problems, the opportunity is the big one.”

“I think Justin has not represented our district,” he said. “When he came out in favor of impeaching the President, I thought that was pretty low.”

State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, who is hoping to secure the GOP nomination, says, “I’ve engaged in this community for quite a bit of time and I know what it’s like when we have engaged representation and leadership, and we haven’t had that in a while.”

Joe Farrington, a Republican, takes aim at the partisanship in today’s landscape.

“One of the most unpatriotic things there is partisan politics and when you choose your party over the country. There is something seriously wrong with that,” he said.

