GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we’ll talk about business development in Michigan and how to power it with the head of the MEDC and Consumers Energy.

Garrick Rochow, president of Consumers Energy, says Michigan is looking at an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often.

“Quentin Messer from the MEDC says it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity and it certainly, we see it the same way. We haven’t seen this kind of growth in over 40 years. When you see these large battery manufacturers located throughout the state, they have a large demand to be able to meet the needs of the process, construction process of batteries and there’s a large demand to go with it and our customers should rest assured though that we’ve got this,” he said.

Quentin Messer the CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation says his job is about growing more businesses but it’s also about the outcomes.

“I think there are three big elements of MEDC’s job. The first one is to make sure that economic development improves the lives of 10 million plus Michiganders and hopefully millions more that are coming to our state,” he said.

Talking about growing Michigan in more ways than one on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of June 10.