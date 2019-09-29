To The Point: Budget differences as deadline looms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature last week passed a spending plan and sent it to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The question now is what the Democratic governor do. The budget deadline is midnight Monday; if Whitmer doesn’t sign something by then, the state will partially shut down. She has promised that won’t happen.

But she and her party have some concerns about the spending priorities.

“I think some of the poison pills include cuts to the Attorney General’s Office and to the Secretary of State. In (the Department of Health and Human Services, we saw a lot of tinkering with health care access, particularly for women,” Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, said. “We have some concerns about the lack of investment in technology and that includes cyberdefense.”

But Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, is optimistic there will be a deal:

“When we talk about different shutdowns, there’s different departments of how it’s going to impact people. We don’t want to be talking about a shutdown but we’re confident that we can all come together and figure something out and make sure the taxpayers aren’t getting hurt in any way,” he said.

