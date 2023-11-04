GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week on “To The Point,” Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks talks about major legislation pending as the Legislature nears adjournment.

The Senate has dealt with the Reproductive Health Act and something Brinks says has been ignored too long.

“This is (a) policy that has been demanded by our constituents for years and has gone completely unaddressed in the legislature. I sat on the Senate Energy Committee for four years in the previous term, we took up almost no bills. We had a lot of presentations; no actual work was done to address climate change or even acknowledge it. So these bills really get us to a 100% clean energy standard by 2040,” she said.

Energy bills that would make big changes in how energy is produced and regulated plus another first for the first ever female Senate Majority Leader all this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Nov. 4.