To The Point: Bipartisanship and COVID-19 relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — COVID-19 relief packages have been approved and signed into law on both the federal and state levels, but not everyone agrees with how it was done.

That appears to highlight a larger issue in both capitols where increasing divisions between Democrats and Republicans make bipartisanship more difficult.

“We’re setting the precedent that whoever is in power disregards the filibuster, disregards any consideration of the minority party,” U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, said. “And those things that are passed in a radical and sweeping way when one party is in power will just encourage the next party when it comes back into power to operate in the same way. So we’re seeing those increasing degrees of toxicity and partisan(ship).”

On the state-level, Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said working together still happens — but it isn’t always easy.

“That bipartisan cooperation is not dead but it’s getting harder and harder for people to see that because the voices on each of the other ends are getting much louder right now, in many cases for good reason,” Brinks, whose party is in the minority in the Legislature but holds the governor’s office, said. “But let’s keep our eye on the prize here.”

Above on this weekend’s episode of “To The Point,” we look at trying to get to the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the pandemic and lawmakers working together across the aisle.