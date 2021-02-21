To The Point: Biden’s visit to Portage, state budget negotiations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden made his first trip to Michigan since taking the oath of office.

He visited the Pfizer plant, where the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the U.S. was produced. There, he thanked the people responsible for taking a major step in getting our live back to something that looks like normal.

“You’ve seen the devastation of this virus in your family, in your community, but you’re stepping up, you’re saving live here, lives of your loved ones, your neighbors, your fellow Americans. You’re showing how this town, this state, this country takes care of our own, leave nobody behind. We can do anything when we do it together,” the president said.

In addition to the president’s visit, the Legislature and governor are in budget negotiations again.

