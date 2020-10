GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week, former Vice President Joe Biden talked about President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis to News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin.

“I genuinely feel badly for the president. I hope to God that this is something that he and his wife will be able to tolerate and get through without any lasting impact on them,” Biden said.

