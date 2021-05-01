To The Point: Biden address to Congress, Reps. Dingell and Upton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden may face some hurdles with the big agenda he laid out in his first joint address to Congress.

While Washington is full of political division, two members of the Michigan delegation are working across the aisle to try and find common ground.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said of the Problem Solvers Caucus, “I think it’s more important now that it’s ever been. When you saw what happened in the House of Representatives on January 6, the insurrection, the country is very deeply divided. We have to work with each other, we have to respect each other, we have to listen to each other, find that common ground.”

Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, agrees.

“Most observers, whether they’re inside our circle or out, realize that the only way you’re going to get something done, really, is if you work together,” Upton said. “So if anything we’ve got people who are somewhat knocking on the door saying ‘how do we get to be a member of the problem solvers,’ that’s how we expanded.”

On this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of May 1, we talk about Biden’s major policy speech, and Dingell and Upton are guests.