On this on To The Point, the battle to control the State Senate. Who will win the majority?

Outgoing Senate Democratic leader, Jim Ananich of Flint, said he’s optimistic after Tuesday’s election results.

“We had really nothing pulling us up, the governor was running unopposed mostly Congressional other than Oakland County and Detroit were already decided and we saw enthusiasm coming out to the polls many of our, most of our races we had more votes than the combined Republican primary voters got, so I think that’s a show of enthusiasm,” Ananich said.

And State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, shares his thoughts.

“Biden’s popularity continues to plummet, cost of living continues to increase, prices continue to increase crime continues to increase, they have an open border policy, gas prices are at $4 a gallon this is not, this is something that’s on the Democrats, you know, the Democrats shoulders as you see the Democrats shut down the Keystone pipeline you see Governor Whitmer and Dana Nessel trying to shut down “line 5” to even increase gas prices even more,” he said.

Who will control the Senate in the coming session? You’ll get two very different views on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Aug. 6, 2022.