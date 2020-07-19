To The Point: Barr, Perez, debate recap

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Attorney William Barr recently talked about concerns over China’s unfair trade practices at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

News 8 talked with him about that after his speech.

“I think the American people know what’s going on, they’ve seen it. And we’ve lost a tremendous amount of our manufacturing base to China. And now we’re becoming dependent on China and they saw that in the COVID-19 problem how we had to kowtow to the Chinese to get stuff even from American companies,” Barr said.

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, talked about campaigning in a pandemic.

“Well, this in undeniably uncharted territory, but we’ve changed our tactics. But we haven’t changed our goals. We got out our virtual clipboard, Rick, instead of knocking on doors,” Perez said.

Hear more from Barr, Perez and get a recap of the 3rd Congressional District debate for the Republican nomination all on this above July 19, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”