To The Point: Ananich on the budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Legislature is back to work in Lansing and there is still no budget in place. So what are the prospects of getting a deal done by the Sept. 1 deadline?

Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich of Flint joined “To The Point” to discuss the differences in spending priorities and how both sides have declared the others’ ideas “nonstarters.”

“You can see how big a quagmire we’re in right now,” he said. “I think we can solve it. I think we’re big enough and adult enough to sit in a room and figure out, OK, I’ve got to compromise on some of your things, you have to compromise on some of mine.

“There are some nonstarters, so let’s figure out other ways to do it,” he continued. “You know, I don’t know what those are right now. …I’ve been doing this long enough to know I can read a room. I’m not a bad poker player. I can figure out by looking around, OK, what are you really willing to do? What are you not willing to do? And I can tell you in almost any scenario there will not be 16 Democratic votes and carrying along three or four Republicans, even if that’s what they want to do. We are not going to carry the burden of solving this problem alone. We’re going to do it together and I think that’s an important thing. So I feel like we have a path to finish this.”

Hear more from Ananich above on this Aug. 25, 2019, episode of “To The Point.”