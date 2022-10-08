GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Due to redistricting and term limits, there are several House seats available in our area. On this “To The Point,” we take a look at two more open seats.

The first we will look at is the 80th district which is comprised of Kentwood, Cascade and East Grand Rapids. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeff Johnson are running and on this weeks show will tell you why and what they would like to accomplish if elected.

The newly drawn 83rd district is made up largely of the city of Wyoming. Democrat John Fitzgerald and Republican Lisa Dekryger are running for the seat, and they will talk about their plans if elected.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Oct. 8.