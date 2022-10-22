GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we’ll take a look at two more open House seats for the Michigan legislature.

The 78th district includes part of Kent, Ionia, Barry and Eaton counties.

Democrat Leah Groves is a current Lowell City Council member and will talk about why she’s running for office.

Republican Gina Johnsen has been involved in financial services healthcare and insurance and wants to work on some of those issues in Lansing.

Meantime the 79th district is made up of part of Kent, Allegan and Barry counties.

The Democratic candidate, Dr. Kimberly Barrington, is a veteran and advocate for those with disabilities and discusses the race and what she would do if elected.

Angela Rigas, the Republican candidate, is a small business owner and has been active in opposing government regulations imposed during the pandemic.

The new U.S. Attorney for Michigan’s Western District, Mark Totten, talks about an alarming issue nationwide, fentanyl.

It’s all on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Oct. 22.