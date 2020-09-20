To The Point: 73rd House District candidates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three candidates are vying for the open House seat for the 73rd District.

The district includes East Grand Rapids and runs all the way to the northeast corner of the county, with a mix of rural areas and more populous suburbs.

One of those candidates is Republican Bryan Posthumus.

“I got into this race because I couldn’t sit on the sidelines anymore. When our governor made it a crime to go out and earn a paycheck, I couldn’t, I wasn’t OK letting that stand, and I thought we needed stronger leadership in Lansing,” he said.

Democrat Bill Saxton is also running.

“My background is as a problem solver. I don’t come from a political family. I’m not trying to use this as a stepping stone for higher office, as you know, all the previous representatives have done,” Saxton said. “I just want to use the experience that I have, and I think we need right now to help us get out small businesses through the COVID cycle.”

U. S. Taxpayers Party Theodore Gerrard is also asking for the vote.

“In 2010, I saw what was going on in our country and looking at the reality of Republicans and Democrats everywhere believed it’s necessary for another voice. Since 2010, I’ve stood up to give the in every election cycle to give the citizenry another choice,” he said.

Hear more from the candidates above on this Sept. 20, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”