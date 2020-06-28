To The Point: 6th Congressional District Republican primary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are important elections in August, including Michigan’s 6th Congressional District Republican primary.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, says “as we have found people don’t really care if you have an ‘R’ or a ‘D’ next to your name, they just want the job done and that’s us. So, your hardcore folks on either side may not be too happy. But at the end of the day, that’s who I am and that’s who the voters have elected the last number of elections.”

His challenger, realtor Elena Oelke says she got into the race because “the more I started looking into it, the more I decided that we need to take our country back. And some of the decisions coming out of Washington have been very disappointing. I believe in freedom, liberty and justice for all. I believe in our constitution and that encouraged me and inspired me to step up.”

Hear more from both candidates above on this June 28, 2020 episode of “To The Point.”