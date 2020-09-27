To The Point: 60th Michigan House District candidates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the Nov. 3 election only weeks away and absentee ballots going out, “To The Point” is introducing you to the candidates running for election in your area.

Democrat Julie Rogers and Republican Gary Mitchell are competing to represent the Kalamazoo area in the state House 60th District seat.

One of them will take over for Democrat Rep. Jon Hoadley, who was term-limited out and is now running for U.S. Congress.

“My background as a physical therapist is really my passion and what drives me, so trying to improve access to health care is probably my very top priority,” Rogers, currently a Kalamazoo County commissioner, said. “I’ve had a number of patients lose their Medicaid because of new work requirements put on by the Republican-led Legislature, and so that’s a very specific policy action that I would like to reverse.”

Mitchell, a realtor and also a Ph.D., cited his background in science as a qualification, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our politicians … say that, ‘Oh, we’re making decisions based on science.’ Well, I’m a scientist and I know that some of the science that they’re using is not good science,” he said. “So I do believe that we need somebody in the Legislature in Lansing that kind of understands science.”

Hear more from Rogers and Mitchell above in this Sept. 26, 2020, episode of “To The Point.”