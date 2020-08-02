To The Point: 60th and 61st House District primaries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Only days out from the Aug. 4 primary, we’re breaking down the primaries for the Michigan House of Representatives 60th and 61st districts.

In the 60th, there is a Democratic primary with two county commissioners competing: Stephanie Moore and Julie Rogers.

“We have to bring the voices to the table, in the room that understand you have to connect the dots on how you deliver the services, how the services are funded and the policy that drives those services,” Moore said.

Rogers says her background is a plus:

“There frankly are not very many people in government with health care background and health care knowledge. I think I bring a unique lens, a unique set of experiences to Lansing as I have to county government,” she said.

In the 61st, two Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination.

“I’ve always been a moderate,” candidate Tom Graham said. “I’ve always been able to see both sides of the story. I grew up in a Democrat household, my father worked for General Motors and I just feel like I’m a good fit.”

His opponent Bronwyn Haltom says it’s all about the district.

“People care about jobs, people care about education, especially now, and I want to be a representative who is accessible and focuses on these core issues that really matter to our district,” she said.

Hear more from the candidates above on this Aug. 2, 2020, episode of “To The Point.”